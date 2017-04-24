Financial journalists are providing an unexpected public service
Financial news headlines are proving a useful measure of broad economic sentiment for forecasters seeking to deepen their arsenal of data, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. "Researchers have recently developed ways to extract data on sentiment from news articles using text analysis and machine learning techniques," write Adam Hale Shapiro and Daniel Wilson, research advisors at the San Francisco Fed.
