Exhibition at The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco celebrates 'The Summer of Love'
The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco present The Summer of Love Experience: Art, Fashion, and Rock & Roll, an exhilarating exhibition of iconic rock posters, photographs, interactive music and light shows, costumes and textiles, ephemera, and avant-garde films at the de Young. A 50th anniversary celebration of the adventurous and colorful counterculture that blossomed in the years surrounding the legendary San Francisco summer of 1967, the exhibition presents more than 400 significant cultural artifacts of the time, including almost 150 objects from the Fine Arts Museums' extensive permanent holdings, supplemented by key, iconic loans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Apr 7
|Solarman
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Poly
|193
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|Apr 5
|Feinstein the Cad...
|17
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Apr 3
|Tony Bennet
|5
|Next 25 Articles
|Apr 2
|Steve Eller
|2
|Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!!
|Apr 1
|he is risen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC