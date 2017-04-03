Exhibition at The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco celebrates 'The Summer of Love'

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco present The Summer of Love Experience: Art, Fashion, and Rock & Roll, an exhilarating exhibition of iconic rock posters, photographs, interactive music and light shows, costumes and textiles, ephemera, and avant-garde films at the de Young. A 50th anniversary celebration of the adventurous and colorful counterculture that blossomed in the years surrounding the legendary San Francisco summer of 1967, the exhibition presents more than 400 significant cultural artifacts of the time, including almost 150 objects from the Fine Arts Museums' extensive permanent holdings, supplemented by key, iconic loans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.