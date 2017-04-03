Exhibition at The Fine Arts Museums o...

Exhibition at The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco celebrates 'The Summer of Love'

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Art Daily

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco present The Summer of Love Experience: Art, Fashion, and Rock & Roll, an exhilarating exhibition of iconic rock posters, photographs, interactive music and light shows, costumes and textiles, ephemera, and avant-garde films at the de Young. A 50th anniversary celebration of the adventurous and colorful counterculture that blossomed in the years surrounding the legendary San Francisco summer of 1967, the exhibition presents more than 400 significant cultural artifacts of the time, including almost 150 objects from the Fine Arts Museums' extensive permanent holdings, supplemented by key, iconic loans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr johnniebgood 20,945
News Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use Apr 7 Solarman 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... Apr 5 Feinstein the Cad... 17
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Apr 3 Tony Bennet 5
News Next 25 Articles Apr 2 Steve Eller 2
Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!! Apr 1 he is risen 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,181,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC