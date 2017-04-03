Evictions in San Francisco down for t...

Evictions in San Francisco down for the first time since 2010

The San Francisco Rent Board's annual eviction report showed a 20.8 percent decline in evictions citywide between March 2016 and February 2017, the first decline in that grim yearly tally since 2010. Over the 11-month period landlords ousted 1,881 renters citywide, according to the board's accounting.

