Editorial: Speed kills, and San Jose and San Francisco need the...
There were 47 murders in San Jose last year. While still low for a city of a million people, it was the highest number in 25 years, so it raised concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|10 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'...
|17 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ...
|17 hr
|Burning Hunk of Love
|4
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|23 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Next 25 Articles
|Sat
|Yeti
|5
|butt shots (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Stinkley McFartin...
|6
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Sat
|salley MaCkintosh
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC