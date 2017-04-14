Editorial: March For Science isn't ju...

Editorial: March For Science isn't just symbolic, it's a matter of life and death

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Here's how bad things are in America today: Scientists feel so under siege, they have called for a March for Science on Earth Day, April 22. Of all places, Silicon Valley should respond in force. We know the vital role scientific research plays not only in our economy but our very lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 21 hr cubeshaker 61,384
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house 22 hr Well Well 6
Fire Pelosi 22 hr Well Well 3
Deport All Illegals ! Fri Nancy P 1
True affection Apr 11 Micky 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... Apr 5 Feinstein the Cad... 17
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,316,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC