Eaze brings pot delivery to San Jose after city-wide ban lifted
Add marijuana to the list of items San Jose residents can order and have delivered to their door without ever leaving their couch, starting this week. San Francisco startup Eaze launched its on-demand medical marijuana service in San Jose on Tuesday after the city removed its ban on cannabis delivery.
