Drifters sentenced in Marin, San Francisco murder cases
Lila Alligood was sentenced to 50 years to life for the first degree murders of Steve Carter and Audrey Carey. Lampley and Alligood made plea deals for the murders of tourist Audrey Carey, 23, of Quebec in Golden Gate Park on Oct. 2, 2015, and sex therapist Steven Carter, 67, of Marin County on Oct. 5, 2015, on a park trail in Fairfax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mon
|Dirty dingus
|44
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Mon
|kyman
|61,386
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|Mon
|Louie
|7
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|196
|Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|2
|butt shots (Mar '10)
|Apr 16
|Trash
|5
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Apr 15
|Jock Strap
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC