Drifters sentenced in Marin, San Fran...

Drifters sentenced in Marin, San Francisco murder cases

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Lila Alligood was sentenced to 50 years to life for the first degree murders of Steve Carter and Audrey Carey. Lampley and Alligood made plea deals for the murders of tourist Audrey Carey, 23, of Quebec in Golden Gate Park on Oct. 2, 2015, and sex therapist Steven Carter, 67, of Marin County on Oct. 5, 2015, on a park trail in Fairfax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Mon Dirty dingus 44
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Mon kyman 61,386
punched my girlfriend in the face Mon Louie 7
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mon Anonymous 196
News Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'... Sun tomin cali 2
butt shots (Mar '10) Apr 16 Trash 5
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Apr 15 Jock Strap 6
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC