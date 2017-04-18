Drifters sentenced in Marin, San Francisco murder cases

Lila Alligood was sentenced to 50 years to life for the first degree murders of Steve Carter and Audrey Carey. Lampley and Alligood made plea deals for the murders of tourist Audrey Carey, 23, of Quebec in Golden Gate Park on Oct. 2, 2015, and sex therapist Steven Carter, 67, of Marin County on Oct. 5, 2015, on a park trail in Fairfax.

