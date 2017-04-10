Dog Owners Claim Fertilizer Sickened Dogs in San Francisco
Dog owners in San Francisco claim their pups started vomiting and foaming at the mouth after visiting a city park last week, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle . The worried owners claim a chemical sprayed on the grass at Precita Park in Bernal Heights is what sickened the pooches, according to the newspaper.
