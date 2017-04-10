Dog Owners Claim Fertilizer Sickened ...

Dog Owners Claim Fertilizer Sickened Dogs in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Dog owners in San Francisco claim their pups started vomiting and foaming at the mouth after visiting a city park last week, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle . The worried owners claim a chemical sprayed on the grass at Precita Park in Bernal Heights is what sickened the pooches, according to the newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 48 min Julios lottery ti... 187
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
News Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use Apr 7 Solarman 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... Apr 5 Feinstein the Cad... 17
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Apr 3 Tony Bennet 5
News Next 25 Articles Apr 2 Steve Eller 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC