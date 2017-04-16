Coachella returns bigger and brighter...

Coachella returns bigger and brighter than ever, but some fans miss the ol' days

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

When Radiohead's sound cut out a few songs into its Friday night headlining set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival , one fan watching the performance on the main lawn was spotted putting her head in her hands and wincing. "This feels like the election," she was overheard saying, alluding to the sense of sudden shock at an unexpected result.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
punched my girlfriend in the face 8 hr Mamoo Lip Flaps 4
butt shots (Mar '10) 8 hr Jock Strap 4
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house 8 hr Jock Strap 7
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Fri cubeshaker 61,384
Fire Pelosi Fri Well Well 3
Deport All Illegals ! Fri Nancy P 1
True affection Apr 11 Micky 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,325,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC