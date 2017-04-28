CHP Fatally Shoots Man on US 101 South of San Francisco
The California Highway Patrol says its officers shot and killed an armed man on U.S. 101 in the San Francisco Bay Area. CHP Officer Art Montiel says the shooting involving three officers happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday on the shoulder of the freeway in San Mateo near State Highway 92, shutting down all northbound lanes during the evening commute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|6 hr
|Prosperity Fundie...
|105
|California says oceans could rise higher than t...
|8 hr
|American
|1
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|9 hr
|poi
|6
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|21 hr
|cbo
|1
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Thu
|Waikiki Vermin
|11
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|Apr 27
|Clayton Bigsby
|10
|Bernal Heights artists, targeted after Ghost Sh...
|Apr 27
|Bernal Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC