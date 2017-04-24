Canada is launching an experiment that will give 4,000 people...
Finland , The Netherlands , and San Francisco, California have already shown their interest in giving people a regular monthly allowance - a system known as basic income. On April 24, Premier Kathleen Wynne outlined new details of the Ontario Basic Income Pilot , which is slated to begin later this spring and last for three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|helmsenator
|61,387
|lil b
|16 hr
|lil b
|1
|Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend...
|17 hr
|Midge
|1
|Build The Wall
|18 hr
|Donald
|1
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|18 hr
|Joe B
|9
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|1
|Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC