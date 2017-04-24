Canada is launching an experiment tha...

Canada is launching an experiment that will give 4,000 people...

Finland , The Netherlands , and San Francisco, California have already shown their interest in giving people a regular monthly allowance - a system known as basic income. On April 24, Premier Kathleen Wynne outlined new details of the Ontario Basic Income Pilot , which is slated to begin later this spring and last for three years.

