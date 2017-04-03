California may not require bail for most criminal suspects
California could dramatically change the way it pressures criminal defendants to show up for court, doing away with monetary bail for most and taking income into account for others to ensure poor suspects get an equal shot at freedom. Instead of requiring suspects to post bail, county officials would decide whether to release them based on their risk to public safety and would use jail alternatives like home detention or monitoring bracelets that track their locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|46 min
|Say What
|15
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Mon
|Tony Bennet
|6
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sun
|he is risen
|192
|Next 25 Articles
|Apr 2
|Steve Eller
|2
|Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!!
|Apr 1
|he is risen
|2
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 31
|Well Well
|42
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|Mar 31
|wow
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC