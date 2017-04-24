California judge blocks Trump order on sanctuary city money
A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities, saying the president has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending. U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the temporary ruling in a lawsuit against the executive order targeting so-called sanctuary cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|4 hr
|kyman
|3
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|17 hr
|CaptainAdderall
|6
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|23 hr
|wow
|3
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Mon
|helmsenator
|61,387
|lil b
|Mon
|lil b
|1
|Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend...
|Mon
|Midge
|1
|Build The Wall
|Mon
|Donald
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC