Big 'Summer of Love' exhibit takes us back to 1967 San Francisco

Herb Greene's iconic photograph of the Grateful Dead at Haight and Ashbury in San Francisco is among the many photos on display at the "Summer of Love Experience" at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. 1 "The Summer of Love Experience": San Francisco's de Young Museum opens its contribution to the Summer of Love 50th anniversary celebration April 8 with this exhibit focusing on the music, art, fashion and culture of the bellwether year of 1967, when the Bay Area drew more than 100,000 young sojourners and emerged as the nexus of a social movement that swept the nation.

