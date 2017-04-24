April 24: No Longer a Dream a " Silic...

April 24: No Longer a Dream a " Silicon Valley Takes On the Flying Car

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KSFO AM 560

On a recent afternoon, an aerospace engineer working for a small Silicon Valley company called Kitty Hawk piloted a flying car above a scenic lake about 100 miles north of San Francisco. Kitty Hawk's flying car, if you insisted on calling it a "car," looked like something Luke Skywalker would have built out of spare parts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFO AM 560.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 1 hr helmsenator 61,387
lil b 6 hr lil b 1
News Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend... 7 hr Midge 1
Build The Wall 8 hr Donald 1
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house 8 hr Joe B 9
News San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ... 23 hr Wildchild 1
News Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'... Sun tomin cali 4
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC