Another Exit Interview: Nicole Ferrara and Walk San Francisco
Tomorrow is Nicole Ferrara's last day at the helm of Walk San Francisco, where she's been since 2013. During her tenure, the group has fought hard for better and safer walking in the city of San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|cubeshaker
|61,384
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|4 hr
|Well Well
|6
|Fire Pelosi
|4 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Deport All Illegals !
|7 hr
|Nancy P
|1
|True affection
|Apr 11
|Micky
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Poly
|193
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|Apr 5
|Feinstein the Cad...
|17
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC