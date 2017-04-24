Ann Coulter's backers at UC Berkeley ...

Ann Coulter's backers at UC Berkeley file lawsuit

University of California, Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus have filed a lawsuit against the university, saying it is discriminating against conservative speakers and violating students' rights to free speech. Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco attorney who represents the Berkeley College Republicans, filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

