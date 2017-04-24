Ann Coulter's backers at UC Berkeley file lawsuit
University of California, Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus have filed a lawsuit against the university, saying it is discriminating against conservative speakers and violating students' rights to free speech. Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco attorney who represents the Berkeley College Republicans, filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|3 hr
|American
|4
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|3 hr
|BART
|1
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|16 hr
|helmsenator
|61,387
|lil b
|21 hr
|lil b
|1
|Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend...
|22 hr
|Midge
|1
|Build The Wall
|23 hr
|Donald
|1
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|23 hr
|Joe B
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC