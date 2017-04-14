Alexander Hamilton: what would you sell in San Francisco?
The musical "Hamilton" inspired Founding Father alcoholic beverages at the Orpheum Theatre bar in San Francisco. Also on sale there are Hamilton hats, hoodies and shirts that read "Young, scrappy and hungry" to match Alexander Hamilton's character.
