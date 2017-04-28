Alameda County to pay $5.5 million to settle deputies' beating lawsuit

Alameda County has agreed to pay $5.5 million to an accused criminal to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit that he filed after he was beaten by Alameda County sheriff's deputies in San Francisco in November 2015, his attorney and a sheriff's spokesman confirmed Friday. Stanislav Petrov's attorney, Michael Haddad, said in a statement, "We said we were going to hold Alameda County and the involved deputies accountable and we did."

