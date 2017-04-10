6 easy walking trails along San Franc...

6 easy walking trails along San Francisco's bayshore

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The Hayward Shoreline loop is a 3.4-mile walk exploring the bayshore marshlands of the Hayward Regional Shoreline, one piece of the San Francisco Bay Trail. The dark green line shows the areas where the northern part of the San Francisco Bay trail is in place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 7 hr cubeshaker 61,384
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house 8 hr Well Well 6
Fire Pelosi 8 hr Well Well 3
Deport All Illegals ! 11 hr Nancy P 1
True affection Apr 11 Micky 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... Apr 5 Feinstein the Cad... 17
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,302,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC