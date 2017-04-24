29-year-old shot, killed in Potrero H...

29-year-old shot, killed in Potrero Hill ID'd

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

The San Francisco medical examiner's office has identified a man who was fatally shot Monday morning in Potrero Hill as 29-year-old Cleveland Reid. Reid, a San Francisco resident, was shot at about 10:30 a.m. near Missouri Street and Watchman Way, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang of colored boys take over Bart 1 hr wow 3
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 7 hr American 4
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 21 hr helmsenator 61,387
lil b Mon lil b 1
News Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend... Mon Midge 1
Build The Wall Mon Donald 1
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Mon Joe B 9
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,399 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC