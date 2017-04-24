29-year-old shot, killed in Potrero Hill ID'd
The San Francisco medical examiner's office has identified a man who was fatally shot Monday morning in Potrero Hill as 29-year-old Cleveland Reid. Reid, a San Francisco resident, was shot at about 10:30 a.m. near Missouri Street and Watchman Way, according to police.
