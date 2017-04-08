26-year-old Indian shot dead in US, Sushma Swaraj assures action
Vikram Jaryal worked in a convenience store and had reached U.S. just 25 days ago. "They have got the CCTV footage and are in the process of apprehending the culprits", Swaraj said on Twitter .
