21-year-old woman seriously injured in San Bruno hit and run
Around 1:43 p.m., San Bruno police officers responded to a report of a hit and run collision involving a car and a person riding a scooter at the intersection of Huntington Ave. and Herman St. When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old woman lying in the roadway suffering from significant injuries, according to police. Officers were able to find the suspect car and the driver in South San Francisco.
