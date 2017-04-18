2 Oakland, 2 San Francisco cafes affe...

2 Oakland, 2 San Francisco cafes affected by decision to refocus on imported goods.

The 98-year-old AG Ferrari company will close its four remaining Bay Area delis - including two in Oakland - on May 1 and refocus the business on its packaged line of imported Italian products, company officials announced Tuesday. Ferrari, which once owned as many as 13 deli/import shops, is down to four locations, including a Montclair Village cafe that's been open for more than 30 years and a Piedmont Avenue shop in Oakland.

