There are on the SFGate story from 16 hrs ago, titled Woman killed, two men wounded in midmorning SF shooting. In it, SFGate reports that:

A woman was killed and two men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning at Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street in the Oceanview neighborhood of San Francisco. A woman was killed and two men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning at Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street in the Oceanview neighborhood of San Francisco.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.