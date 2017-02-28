With Climate Change, California Is Li...

With Climate Change, California Is Likely To See More Extreme Flooding

Almost 200,000 people were ordered to evacuate the northern California town after a hole in the emergency spillway in the Oroville Dam threatened to flood the surrounding area. Climate change could be a factor of extreme flooding in California.

