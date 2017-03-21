Will San Francisco keep moving on the downtown extension?
On Tuesday at a meeting starting at 10am, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority will consider whether to spend an additional $4.5 million in engineering to assess additional options for the Downtown Extension that will continue the Caltrain tracks to the Transbay Transit Center, serving Caltrain and High Speed Rail. Since the Downtown Extension was environmentally reviewed over a decade ago, tunneling technology has advanced, and the city has been exploring options to extend the tunnel further past the 4th and King station, eliminating the need for an awkward, bike-ped-hostile, and also expensive underpass at the 16th and 7th gateway to Mission Bay.
