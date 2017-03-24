Where To See All The Pretty Cherry Blossoms In San Francisco

It's cherry blossom season here in Northern California, just as it is in Washington D.C. and elsewhere where the trees are plentiful. And because of San Francisco's long ties with Japan, and the city being home to one of only three remaining Japantowns in the country, we have the biggest cherry blossom festival in the U.S. outside of D.C., which will be happening April 8 to 16 .

