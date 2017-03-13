When Policing And Race Cross Paths In...

When Policing And Race Cross Paths In Silicon Valley

9 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Silicon Valley, a region that attracts a diverse population from across the country and world due to its thriving tech sector, faces an existential question with real-world consequences: how might its mix of cultures change local policing? In 2008, Palo Alto's police chief reportedly retired after a controversial order for officers to specifically stop African-American men. Last year, Stanford researchers found that Oakland police officers were more likely to handcuff, search and arrest African-American men than any other group.

