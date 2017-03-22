West Marina s artistic legacy celebrated in San Francisco exhibit
To celebrate the area's long, rich creative history, Hockenos has organized “Rhizosphere: Celebrating Artists & Creative Legacy From 1960-Today,” an exhibit of more than 100 artworks by more than 60 West Marin artists, at San Francisco's Midway Gallery. It opens Friday and runs through April 9. It's the first time an exhibit has focused solely on West Marin artists, although a number of the area's most famous artists, such as Clayon Lewis and J.B. Blunk, were included in a SFMOMA exhibit in the late 1990s.
