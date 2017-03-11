Video Shows Dirt Bikers Beating Man on Highway 101 in San Francisco
The attack occurred just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 101 when the Uber drive's white Toyota stopped on the highway for unknown reasons and the group of men surrounded it. When the men began vandalizing his auto, the driver left the vehicle to confront them, which lead to the beating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|16 hr
|Inquisitor
|64
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|16 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|13
|Maxine Waters
|18 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|Fri
|Wildchild
|10
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 9
|Oh No You Di-nt
|26
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Mar 8
|Just Think
|61,385
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Mar 7
|Uranus
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC