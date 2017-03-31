VIDEO: San Francisco burglar on the run with $100k in jewelry
Police are asking for the public's help finding an alleged burglar, who took off with $100k in jewelry from a store in San Francisco's Chinatown in February. On Feb. 24 around 3:04 p.m., the suspect broke in through the window of the jewelry store in the 100 block of Waverly St., according to police.
