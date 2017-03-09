VIDEO: Group of bikers attack driver ...

VIDEO: Group of bikers attack driver on Hwy 101 in San Francisco

9 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

SAN FRANCISCO - Video footage shows a driver being attacked by a group of bikers along Highway 101 in San Francisco during Wednesday's evening commute. Police suspect the group of bikers were part of a sideshow on southbound Highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez Street exit.

