United adding year-round nonstops fro...

United adding year-round nonstops from New Orleans to San Francisco starting this summer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

United Airlines will expand to year-round nonstop flights from New Orleans to San Francisco starting in early June 2017. United Airlines will expand its seasonal nonstop flights from New Orleans to San Francisco to a daily, year-round service starting in early June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 2 hr Dudley 51
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Fri anonymous 178
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... Fri bigger 6
Maxine Waters Feb 28 Janice Norsworthy 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco Feb 27 solongfarewell 1
John F. Rothmann - KGO 810AM Radio Host Feb 26 William 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC