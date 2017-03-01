United adding year-round nonstops from New Orleans to San Francisco starting this summer
United Airlines will expand to year-round nonstop flights from New Orleans to San Francisco starting in early June 2017. United Airlines will expand its seasonal nonstop flights from New Orleans to San Francisco to a daily, year-round service starting in early June.
