UC sexual misconduct files show faculty resigned, retired
In this photo taken Monday, March 6, 2017, in San Francisco, released confidential files by The University of California of a sexual misconduct case, like this one against UC Santa Cruz Latin Studies professor Hector Perla is shown. Perla was accused of raping a student during a wine-tasting outing in June 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|15 hr
|Oh No You Di-nt
|26
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|Wed
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Just Think
|61,385
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|61
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Mar 7
|Uranus
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|anonymous
|180
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC