UC sex reports unfair, say foes

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Democrat

When UC campuses released the records of more than 100 sexual misconduct cases last week, they blacked out the names of more than half of the disciplined employees, along with large sections of the reports, declaring an employee's right to privacy often outweighed the public's right to know. But a haphazard practice of redacting information exposed the names of some low-profile workers while sometimes shielding executives and professors, who investigators found sexually harassed students or co-workers.

