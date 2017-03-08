Uber self-driving cars are coming back to California roads
Uber's self-driving cars will return to California's streets, though the ride-hailing company doesn't immediately plan to pick up passengers. Uber received permits Wednesday to run two Volvo SUVs on public roads, the California Department of Motor Vehicles said.
