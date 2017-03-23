Two-decade old legal battle over spec...

Two-decade old legal battle over special education brings major changes

The California Department of Education said that it will comply with a federal court order to improve significantly its system for monitoring special education, after years of legal maneuvering to block the changes. The department said it would end its legal challenges and follow a “corrective action plan” for special education monitoring issued in 2014 by the U.S. District Court of Northern California in San Francisco.

