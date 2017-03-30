Trump sending ruling blocking travel ...

Trump sending ruling blocking travel ban to San Francisco appeals court

14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

President Donald Trump on Thursday made good on his promise to fight for his travel ban, formally notifying a federal court in Hawaii that he will appeal the ruling earlier this month that suspended the ban. Trump's administration said in a court filing that it will send the ruling up to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, setting the stage for a second showdown in that higher court between the president and the judiciary over a controversial executive order that has divided the nation.

