Theater director Carey Perloff to retire from San Franciscoa s ACT after 25 years
ACT director Carey Perloff, left, and playwright Tom Stoppard, right, are photographed during a rehearsal of Stoppard's new play "The Hard Problem" on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in San Francisco, Calif. After 25 years at the helm of San Francisco's flagship theater company, the American Conservatory Theatre, Carey Perloff is stepping down.
