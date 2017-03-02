The Neo-Futurists in Chicago, Nyc and San Francisco Debut Late Night Show the Infinite Wrench
The Neo-Futurists in Chicago, along with The New York Neo-Futurists and The San Francisco Neo-Futurists, kick off their new late night shows: The Infinite Wrench. The Infinite Wrench begins its ongoing runs with inaugural performances in all three cities tonight, March 3. Performances of the show will follow each company's regular late-night schedule*, where they will continue to create new work and experiment with the form of presenting two-minute plays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|21 min
|Inquisitor
|49
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|anonymous
|178
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|14 hr
|bigger
|6
|Maxine Waters
|Feb 28
|Janice Norsworthy
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Feb 27
|solongfarewell
|1
|John F. Rothmann - KGO 810AM Radio Host
|Feb 26
|William
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC