The Neo-Futurists in Chicago, Nyc and San Francisco Debut Late Night Show the Infinite Wrench

The Neo-Futurists in Chicago, along with The New York Neo-Futurists and The San Francisco Neo-Futurists, kick off their new late night shows: The Infinite Wrench. The Infinite Wrench begins its ongoing runs with inaugural performances in all three cities tonight, March 3. Performances of the show will follow each company's regular late-night schedule*, where they will continue to create new work and experiment with the form of presenting two-minute plays.

