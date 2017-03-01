South San Francisco: Three-alarm fire displaces 14
A three-alarm fire tore through a South City apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, destroying three units and displacing 14 people, authorities said. No people or pets were injured in the blaze, which was reported at 4:50 p.m. on the 600 block of Olive Avenue, said Battalion Chief Matthew Samson of the South San Francisco Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|19 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|5
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Wed
|Inquisitor
|43
|Maxine Waters
|Tue
|Janice Norsworthy
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Feb 27
|solongfarewell
|1
|John F. Rothmann - KGO 810AM Radio Host
|Feb 26
|William
|1
|Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC