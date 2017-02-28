Shuttered drone startup Lily Robotics details failure, refund plans in bankruptcy filing
Filing for bankruptcy this week, failed drone startup Lily Robotics said it has the cash to make good on its promise to reimburse the more than 60,000 customers who paid for, but never received, the company's hyped-up flying cameras. In documents submitted in federal court on Monday, the San Francisco startup provided a detailed account of the fall of the company that once promised eager fans a waterproof camera drone that would launch when thrown in the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|5 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|6 hr
|Inquisitor
|43
|Maxine Waters
|Tue
|Janice Norsworthy
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Mon
|OldCapt
|13
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Mon
|solongfarewell
|1
|John F. Rothmann - KGO 810AM Radio Host
|Feb 26
|William
|1
|Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC