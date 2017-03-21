Shouldn't No-Shows And People Who Can...

Shouldn't No-Shows And People Who Cancel Reservations Last-Minute Get Charged?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

A new debate is being sparked this week following a piece in the Chronicle about a perennial problem for small restaurants that is an especially acute one right now as the local restaurant industry as a whole is suffering from some of its thinnest profit margins ever: no-shows. Given the ease of making reservations in the internet age - and the much lower shame factor of canceling last minute via an app versus having to cancel over the phone - too many diners take for granted that restaurant exist to serve them and their whims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 8 hr Fitus T Bluster 15
News Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco 8 hr George 3
punched my girlfriend in the face 10 hr jamie 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mon anonymous 182
birth sign Mar 19 Dr Feelgoood 3
Pete Kampfer (Nov '13) Mar 16 Pecan Man 20
Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones... Mar 16 Hollywood 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,046 • Total comments across all topics: 279,723,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC