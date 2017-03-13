SFPD seeks public's help in locating missing pregnant woman

The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 32-year-old San Francisco woman last seen leaving her residence in the Cole Valley neighborhood Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Soriano is described by police as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, sweat pants and beige Ugg boots.

