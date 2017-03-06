SF-based Google researcher dies in motorcycle crash
Andrea Bittau was riding a Yamaha motorcycle when he apparently lost control of it and crashed into a utility pole. Andrea Bittau was riding a Yamaha motorcycle when he apparently lost control of it and crashed into a utility pole.
