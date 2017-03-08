Serving alcohol until 4 a.m. could be...

Serving alcohol until 4 a.m. could be an answer for safer nightlife

To prevent a repeat of last year's tragic fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, some favor allowing clubs to serve alcohol later so that people don't leave and attend underground parties in unsafe locales. Late on a Saturday night, in a nightclub on the fringes of the Arts District, a few hundred music fans are dancing.

