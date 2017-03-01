See photos of homegrown San Francisco hippies, 1966-1967
Spring is in the air but much of San Francisco is already looking ahead to the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love. With that in mind, the public domain photo blog Abbakus Place unearthed some long-lost images of the young and hip in San Francisco from 1966 through 1967.
