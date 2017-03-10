San Franciscoa s Speakeasy brewery shuts down operations
Speakeasy Ales & Lagers, the Bay Area microbrew pioneer with the Prohibition theme, has shut down its brewery and taproom. Financial difficulties have forced Speakeasy Ales & Lagers of San Francisco to close its brewing, packaging and taproom operations "for an indefinite period of time," the company announced Friday.
