San Francisco wears the green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
It's not quite St. Patrick's Day, but that minor detail didn't stop San Francisco from celebrating the Irish holiday Saturday. The 166th annual parade came about a week before the official Irish cultural celebration, through it carried as much fanfare as one would expect on the actual March 17 holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|2 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|15
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Sat
|Inquisitor
|64
|Maxine Waters
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|Fri
|Wildchild
|10
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 9
|Oh No You Di-nt
|26
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Mar 8
|Just Think
|61,385
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Mar 7
|Uranus
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC