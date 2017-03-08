San Francisco wears the green to cele...

San Francisco wears the green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

It's not quite St. Patrick's Day, but that minor detail didn't stop San Francisco from celebrating the Irish holiday Saturday. The 166th annual parade came about a week before the official Irish cultural celebration, through it carried as much fanfare as one would expect on the actual March 17 holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... 2 hr Rico from East Lo... 15
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Sat Inquisitor 64
Maxine Waters Sat Fitus T Bluster 2
News Trump unshackles deportation force Fri Wildchild 10
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Mar 9 Oh No You Di-nt 26
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Mar 8 Just Think 61,385
News Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco Mar 7 Uranus 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC